Shooting star Amber Hill says she won't shy away from using social media for a positive purpose in the absence of British fans at Tokyo 2020.

Overseas spectators will not be permitted to travel to Japan and Team GB athletes are confronting the prospect of a Games without family and friends.

Hill, who is ranked No.1 in the world in the skeet shotgun discipline, wants the nation's armchair faithful to make themselves heard on social media this summer.

Tokyo 2020 Hill wins skeet gold in India to earn Team GB Olympic quota place 21/03/2021 AT 14:06

"I make sure to look at the nice comments people send me when I'm competing, it's important to me," said Hill, who is working with Purplebricks to encourage the nation to get behind Team GB on their journey to Tokyo.

"I know some people are a little bit scared to use their social media around big events, but I don't shut it off.

"I accept there is going to be negativity out there, you can't control everybody, but you want to focus on people who want to send you a positive message and give you support.

"Even though we're not going to be able to have my family and friends in Tokyo, knowing they're supporting me at home is so important."

Hill is a dedicated follower of fashion, keeping her Instagram followers updated with her latest looks.

The 23-year-old from Windsor has sprayed her gun blue for competitions and used pink cartridges, making her stand out from the crowd on the shooting range.

"I've always been really creative - my hair, my nails, just general wellbeing really and expressing myself," she said.

"I've tried to incorporate two loves of mine - shooting and fashion - and bring a bit of colour in the sport.

“It shows you can have a glamorous side and still be determined and focused on what you do on the track or the range.

"If I feel good and I feel confident, I normally perform well. Taking the time to put some make-up on and take care of myself always shows up in my performance."

There was plenty of colour on display when Hill presented long-time coach Joe Neville with a stunning artwork as recognition of his role in her many sporting achievements.

Hill presented Joe, 73, with a copy of former professional triathlete Vanessa Raw's unique painting - part of Purplebricks’ Home Support campaign to rally support for Team GB at the Games.

"I know the support Joe will be giving me from home so it was really special to be able to give him something to recognise that," she said.

"It's a massive thank you for his role in my journey and he was the first and only person I thought of giving one of these paintings to.

"It's brilliant to know he will be part of being behind Team GB despite not being able to be with me in Tokyo and a celebration of what the Games will be."

Amber Hill is working with Purplebricks to encourage the nation to get behind Team GB on their journey to Tokyo, with the same amazing home support as London 2012. Visit @PurplebricksUK.

Shooting Sharp-shooter McIntosh all set to follow in family ways after Olympic selection 18/01/2021 AT 12:20