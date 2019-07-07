Bird wins Olympic skeet shooting bronze in Lonato

The Crimdon shooter shot 46 in the final to come third and was just two clays off proceeding into the gold medal match.

Bird's podium finish came after Matt Coward-Holley's Trap gold and Britain's team bronze earlier in the competition.

"It feels absolutely amazing," he said.

"It's been so long to get anywhere near this moment and now it feels incredible.

"We were feeling the burn of the sun throughout the final but I just had to keep going no matter how hot and sweaty you got, and keep hitting the targets. It was really hard work."

Fellow Brit Ben Llewellin finished fifth having qualified for the final in third place.

Czech Tomas Nydrle shot a European record score of 60 straight to win gold at the event in Lonato with Italy's Tommaro Cassandro claiming silver after a score of 57.

Sportsbeat 2019