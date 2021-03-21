Shooter Amber Hill earned an Olympic quota place for Team GB with gold in the women's skeet event at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi.

The 23-year-old dominated qualification but was taken into a tie-shoot by Kazakhstan's Zoya Kravchenko after both women scored 51 points in the final.

But world No.5 Hill demonstrated her class in the shoot-off with four successful attempts to her opponent's three, to seal top spot and pave the way towards this summer's rescheduled Olympic Games.

Pending selection Hill will line up for her second Games appearance in Tokyo, having made it to the semi-finals on debut in Rio five years ago, eventually finishing sixth.

Since bursting onto the shooting scene with a skeet World Cup gold aged just 15 Hill has gone on to win European Games gold and Commonwealth silver â€“ and she will now be itching to challenge for a medal in Japan.

While Kravchenko was forced to settle for silver in New Delhi, home favourite Ganemat Sekhon completed the podium in third, with a score of 40 in the final.

In the men's skeet final in New Delhi, GB's Karl Frederick Killander scored 34 to finish fourth, with first place going to Denmark's Jesper Hansen.

