McIntosh swaps rifles for roller skates ahead of Olympic bow

Seonaid McIntosh has swapped rifles for roller skates but wants to make shooting an accessible sport for all.

The Dalry-based star has been getting up to all sorts in lockdown, juggling her time between reading, roller skating and playing her homemade guitar alongside her SCATT training that sees her take aim at a laser target.

That form of training is no replacement for the thrill of being out on the range but the 24-year-old has had to compromise during the break, as she bids to build on her two 2018 World Championship medals â€“ one gold, one bronze â€“ in Tokyo next year.

McIntosh knows that variety is the spice of life, however, and has loved getting her skates on and taking to the Edinburgh streets alongside flatmate and fellow athlete Holly Rees-Lay.

"I did some roller skating when I was a kid, but at that age my pocket money was nothing so I bought some cheap, nasty roller skates," she said.

"But my flatmate Holly has been roller-skating and was saying 'come with me and keep me occupied!' so I bought a new pair which were a lot nicer than the ones I had before.

"It's been really fun â€“ although I've fallen over a few times!

"I've also built a guitar but I'm still learning â€“ I started building it when I was 16, but I've finally finished it in lockdown eight years later.

"But it's pretty much been a case of no training for me â€“ I've been using my SCATT machine to practice, but I've missed the buzz of competing."

The highlight of McIntosh's thrilling shooting career came at those Changwon World Championships in 2018, as she fired her way to glory in the 50m rifle prone and finished third - alongside Zoe Bruce and sister Jennifer McIntosh - in the 50m rifle prone team event.

And she followed that up with a pair of World Cup medals in Putian the next year, as she reigned supreme in the 50m rifle prone three positions and scooped bronze in the 10m air rifle mixed team event.

It's not all rifles and targets for McIntosh, however, who studied Electrical Engineering at Heriot-Watt University where she diligently balanced her studies alongside her burgeoning shooting journey.

That journey now sees her vying for a maiden Games glory next summer, where she will be aiming to add a maiden Olympic medal to her already-glittering collection.

McIntosh is acutely aware that shooting remains one of Britain's lower-profile sports, however, with many children opting to enter more dynamic and popular physical pastimes.

But the precocious star has been immersed in the sport from an early age â€“ parents Shirley and Donald are Commonwealth Games gold medallists â€“ and hopes to inspire the next generation when she takes to the Tokyo targets.

"I'm hoping that shooting gets more high-profile and accessible in Britain in the future," she added.

"It would be great to get loads more people into the sport, as I think it's a really great sport that's under-appreciated, and quite underrated, at the moment.

"I actually think shooting's a lot more physical than people give it credit for, while it's also good for focus and mental aspects.

"It will be super cool to fly the British flag out in Japan and I'm really excited - I'm pretty confident that I should be in the team.

"Of course I want to win, but my official goals are to make the finals of both of my events, while I'd obviously love a medal.

"I'd be amazed if it was gold - and if it was, that would be the icing on the cake!"

