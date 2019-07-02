Sharp-shooter Fairclough raring for World University Games return

The 22-year-old, who has just finished his third year at the Royal Agricultural University, is the British record holder in the Olympic skeet discipline.

Fairclough has medalled at competitions across 2019 including gold in Malaga, bronze in Bulgaria and a silver in Morocco.

The Real Estate student was also part of Team England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and is hoping to thrive in the multi-sport environment as he heads to Naples this week.

"It was amazing, first of all it was great to see the whole sport community as a whole and how many people were actually there," Fairclough said.

"The highlight for me was definitely competing in front of such a big crowd.

"I can't really describe the feeling of turning around and there's a grandstand of people just watching and cheering you on and the feeling you get when you shoot in that environment.

"I'm looking forward to just going to be just being in that environment again and being able to take in all that atmosphere again.

"It's something else when you get to do one of these major competitions and you've got every other sport there.

"I think it really helps surge you on and makes you want to be the best you can be having such a large and supportive team behind you."

The Universiade is widely recognised as the second largest multi-sport Games in the world after the Olympics, with over 10,000 participants from more than 150 countries.

More than 80 athletes across nine sports will take their place in Team Great Britain in Naples, representing institutions from all across the UK.

Skeet will be the event in which Fairclough is competing at the World University Games but that is not his only focus as an Olympic berth is at the forefront of his mind.

"Next week I want to do as best as I can, training leading up to the event has been really solid, so I'm really looking forward to competing there," Fairclough added.

"The priority is the competition, I know how good I am when I do the best I can be, so I hope that I can bring that out in the Games.

"The Olympics is next on the checklist, I'm obviously working towards that Olympic gold.

"Right now, my focus is on winning a quota place for the Games and that's where most of my focus is."

