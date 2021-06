Shooting

'Concentration, explosiveness, rapidity' - Olympic athlete Eric Delaunay talks shooting and battling back from adversity

Sports shooter Eric Delaunay talks about his career and love for skeet shooting as well as his experiences battling back from a brain aneurysm to excel in his sport and compete at the Olympics. After representing France in Rio in 2016, the former European and world champion has his eye on the Tokyo Games.

