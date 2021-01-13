Seonaid McIntosh and Matt Coward-Holley headline a quartet of Team GB shooters selected for the rearranged Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

McIntosh will compete in the 3x50 rifle and 10m air rifle, while Coward-Holley is named in the trap.

They will be joined by Aaron Heading (men’s trap) and Kirsty Hegarty (women’s trap) in Japan.

McIntosh, a world and Commonwealth champion, is already Britain’s most successful female rifle shooter aged 24. Coward-Holley won gold in the trap at the 2019 World Shooting Championships.

"There is no greater experience than going to your first Olympic Games and I’d like to congratulate this talented group of athletes on their selection to Team GB for Tokyo 2020," said Mark England, Team GB Chef de Mission for Tokyo 2020.

"While we continue to navigate the unique challenges facing us as result of the pandemic, starting 2021 with this positive announcement is a strong illustration of how committed we are to the Tokyo Olympic Games and we look forward to following these athletes’ journeys over the coming months."

The British Olympic Association are expected to add other shooters to the team closer to the Games.

Britain has a rich shooting history, securing 46 Olympic medals including 13 golds.

