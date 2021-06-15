Britain’s biggest star of shooting, Amber Hill, has been officially selected for Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 - three months on from earning the nation a skeet quota spot at the Games.

At just 23, she will be the most experienced member of the shooting squad, having made her Olympic debut at Rio 2016, when she made the final as an 18 year old.

Hill has since won Commonwealth Games silver on the Gold Coast and most recently skeet bronze at the European Championships. In March, she won gold at the World Cup event in India, equalling the world record and earning Britain a spot at Tokyo 2020.

Tokyo 2020 Coward-Holley and Hegarty shoot their way to World Cup gold 16/05/2021 AT 19:24

The world number one has now secured her seat on the plane to Japan, where she will be one of Team GB’s best medal hopes, but she admits it has been quite the process to get there.

“It seems like it’s been forever since we’ve been competing for Tokyo quota places, but now I’ve finally secured my place it feels absolutely incredible,” she said.

“I’ve been working really hard behind the scenes with my support team from British Shooting.

“I may have left it quite late to get my quota, but I’m just so glad it all came together.

The fact I can now represent Team GB at another Olympic Games means everything because as athletes this is what we work so hard for. Now I just can’t wait to get on that plane to Tokyo.

Hill joins Kirsty Barr (Women’s Olympic Trap), Matt Coward-Holley (Men’s Olympic Trap), Aaron Heading (Men’s Olympic Trap) and Seonaid McIntosh (50m Rifle 3 Positions and 10m Air Rifle) in the team, all of whom had their spots confirmed in January.

It has also be confirmed that Coward-Holley and Barr will be the two athletes who will compete in the new mixed team trap in Tokyo, one of nine new mixed-gender events to be added to the programme across all sports.

Tokyo 2020 The Top 10 Shooting Moments at the Olympic Games 27/04/2021 AT 11:14