Team GB shooting gold medal hope Amber Hill will not compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, after testing positive for coronavirus before flying from the UK.

The 23-year-old, who has no symptoms, says she is absolutely devastated” that she will miss out on the Games, admitting it will take some time to come to terms with it. No replacement will be called up for her, with the skeet competition due to take place on Monday.

Tokyo 2020 Shooting star Hill added to Team GB Olympic squad 15/06/2021 AT 10:33

"There are no words to describe how I’m feeling right now,” she said.

After five years of training and preparation, I’m absolutely devastated to say that last night I received a positive Covid-19 test, meaning I’ve had to withdraw from Team GB’s shooting team.

"Although I don’t have any symptoms, I will now isolate as per the Government guidance.

"I would like to wish the best of luck to all of Team GB who are out in Tokyo, especially the shooting team who have supported me massively throughout my career.

"I will be back from this, but right now I need some time to reflect and take in what has happened."

Hill was due to compete at her second Olympic Games but follows tennis players Dan Evans and Johanna Konta in having to withdraw from Tokyo shortly before heading out to Japan.

"My heart goes out to Amber, and we’re just sad for her that she is unable to join us in Tokyo,” said chef de mission Mark England.

"She is an incredibly gifted athlete and we dearly hope to see her again at a future Olympic Games.”

- - -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Coward-Holley and Hegarty shoot their way to World Cup gold 16/05/2021 AT 19:24