Shooting

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'A fine reward' - GB's Matthew Coward-Holley wins bronze in men’s trap

Coward-Holley secured Team GB their sixth bronze medal – and their 17th in total – at the Olympics. The 2019 world champion could not quite do enough to force his way into the gold-medal picture, but still secured Britain's first shooting medal in Japan.

00:00:53, 18 minutes ago