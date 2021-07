Shooting

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - China's Yang Qian seals first gold of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in shooting

China won the first Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020 with their final shot as 21-year-old Yang Qian held her nerve in a dramatic final round shoot-off in the 10m air rifle competition. Qian shot an Olympic record and wrote herself in the history books as she became the first Olympic champion of the Games.

00:00:49, 39 minutes ago