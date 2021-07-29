Matthew Coward-Holley secured Team GB’s first medal on Day 6 as he took bronze in the men’s trap at Tokyo 2020.
Coward-Holley struck 33 of 40 targets in the final, with Czech pair Jiri Liptak and David Kostelecky left to scrap over gold.
The 2019 world champion hauled himself into gold-medal contention with 14 consecutive hits, but three misses in the next nine saw him drift out of contention.
