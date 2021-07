Shooting

Tokyo 2020 - 'Our first gold' - Yang Qian picks up own winners’ medal in strange ceremony

We have our first gold medal! China's Yang Qian set an Olympic record to take top spot in the women's 10m air rifle at Tokyo 2020.

00:00:45, an hour ago