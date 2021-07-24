We have our first gold medal! China’s Yang Qian set an Olympic record to take top spot in the women’s 10m air rifle at Tokyo 2020.

But it was an unfamiliar affair with just a handful of support staff dotted around an otherwise empty stadium as Yang pipped Russia’s Anastasiia Galashina with her final shot to take victory.

We're used to seeing emotional medal ceremonies, with athletes belting out anthems after having their medal put round their neck, but in Tokyo they will be more subdued.

Yang had to put on her own gold medal and sing the national anthem through a mask in a strange ceremony, which was held under strict Covid rules.

No spectators will be allowed into venues at the Olympics after a state of emergency was declared in Tokyo due to rising Covid cases in the capital.

There have been a number of cases in the Athletes’ Village while some people gathered to protest against the Games outside the Opening Ceremony on Friday.

IOC president Thomas Bach, fresh from opening the Olympics, handed out the medals at the ceremony.

