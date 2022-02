Short Track

Hwang Dae-heon takes 1500m gold as GB's Farrell Treacy comes last in final at Beijing 2022 Olympics

Hwang Dae-heon takes the men's 1500m gold medal as Team GB's Farrell Treacy comes last in the final at the Beijing 2022 Olympics.

00:01:12, an hour ago