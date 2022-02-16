Elise Christie says she is targeting a comeback in the build-up to the 2026 Winter Olympics, two months after she announced her retirement from short track speed skating.

The three-time world gold medallist had teased that she had “sporting plans for 2026” when she confirmed she would step away from competition, but there were no hints at the time that it would be in the same sport.

Christie confirmed her retirement after it became clear that there would only be one Team GB women’s quota place at Beijing 2022, and having struggled with an ankle injury, Kathryn Thomson had outperformed her throughout the season.

But watching the Olympics from a distance, the 31-year-old wants to go back on her decision, possibly helped by former short track Olympians Nicky Gooch and Sarah Lindsay, who is now a personal trainer.

“Watching the 500m the other day, I’ve made a vow to try and do everything I can to try and get back out to the next one,” Christie told the BBC.

“I’ve already been talking to Sarah, I need to get back in shape, she’s going to help me because obviously she’s very experienced in that.

“I’ve had discussions with Nick, but I’m probably going to have to go abroad realistically, self funded, so it’s figuring all that out.

“I’m definitely going to get back in shape, I’ve had three months of eating cookies.”

Christie has competed at three Olympics, but high profile falls and disqualifications have meant she has not yet climbed on the podium.

Away from the Games, though, she is highly decorated, bringing up over 70 medals over her career from events including World Championships, European Championships and World Cups.

