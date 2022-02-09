Britain's Kathryn Thomson was unable to qualify from the heats of short-track speed skating's 1000m at the Winter Olympics, as Suzanne Schulting set an Olympic record to progress.

Thomson vented her frustration when she crashed out of the 500m on the opening corner on Sunday and she got off to a slow start in what was the first of the 1000m heats, before she was dropped by the other three athletes with two laps to go.

Ad

The 26-year-old, who is back in the sport after taking a year out - which included a spell working in a home furnishings shop - still has the 1500m to go.

Beijing 2022 'Boom! Olympic record' - Nuis nails 'magic' race to take speed skating gold A DAY AGO

Schulting was back on the ice after her bid to achieve a clean sweep of individual titles was ended at the first hurdle by Italy's Arianna Fontana - who retained her 500m title on Monday.

The multiple world champion was relatively untroubled as she skated an Olympic-record time of 1:27.292 in the second heat.

Fontana, who is now a 10-time Olympic medallist, barely had to race to progress, with half of the field falling at the halfway point. Most of the medal contenders made it through, aside from Canada's 2018 silver medallist Kim Boutin, who bizarrely crashed out when she was way out in front of her rivals.

'What a disappointment' - GB's Thomson crashes on first corner in heartbreaking exit

The 1000m concludes on Friday, when the quarter-finals, semis and final will be held on the same day.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 'Incredible, unbelievable, amazing' - Fontana adds to her legend with 500m gold YESTERDAY AT 15:23