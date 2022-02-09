Kim Boutin crashed out of the women's 1000m heats and will miss out on the chance to compete in the short track finals.

She was well fancied to add to the trio of medals she won four years ago and the bronze she secured in Beijing in the 500m, but fortune was not on her side.

Canadian Boutin led the field going into the final corner before slipping off her feet, paving the way for Maame Biney to take the lead.

The rest of the women in her race qualified but Boutin could only pick herself up from the track as she failed to finish the race.

Boutin won a trio of medals in Pyeongchang four years ago and was among the hopefuls for a medal in the 1000m.

At the least she would have expected to make the final, but once again at the Winter Olympics the margins for error have proven so small that even the favourites can crash out early.

