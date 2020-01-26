Schulting caps off dream weekend with overall European title

The 22-year-old Dutch sensation had already won the 1500m and 500m titles but made it a hat-trick of distance victories after beating compatriot Lara van Ruijven.

Schulting clocked 1:33.353 to finish ahead of Van Ruijven, who crossed the line in 1:33.464, while Italian Arianna Fontana completed the podium in 1:33.596.

And despite being disqualified from the 3000m Superfinal, she was already assured of overall classification victory ahead of Fontana and fellow Italian Martina Valcepina.

Fontana did take the win in the 3000m in Schulting's absence ahead of Russian Ekaterina Efremenkova and Valcepina, with Italian Cynthia Mascitto in fourth.

But Schulting was not done yet as she joined forces with Dutch teammates van Ruijven, Rianne de Vries and Yara van Kerkhof to take victory in the 3000m relay.

Fontana, Mascitto and Valcepina were joined by Nicole Botter Gomez in the Italian team as they finished runners-up, while the Russian quartet completed the podium.

In the men's events Hungarian brothers Shaolin Sandor Liu and Shaoang Liu took first and second respectively in the 1000m final as Russian Semen Elistratov finished third.

But it was Elistratov who came out on top in the 3000m Superfinal ahead of Stijn Desmet of Belgium and Itzhak de Laat of the Netherlands after finishing in a time of 4:57.674.

The overall classification saw Shaoang Liu hold on for the top spot ahead of Shaolin Sandor with Elistratov taking third, while Russia prevailed in the 5000m relay ahead of the Netherlands.