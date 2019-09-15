The 11-year-old posted her best run in the final round (58.13) to finish third on an all-teenage podium.

Japan’s Misugu Okamoto, 13, topped the standings (61.17) ahead of compatriot Sakura Yosozumi (60.00).

Brown is hoping to become Team GB’s youngest summer Olympian when skateboarding makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo next summer.

Sky BrownGetty Images

Elsewhere, Shaun White suffered a major setback in his bid to win medals at Summer and Winter Games after finishing 13th in the semi-finals of the men’s park competition.

The three-time Olympic halfpipe champion saw three other Americans reach the final, with no more than three men allowed to qualify from each country for Tokyo.