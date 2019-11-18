Brown is just 11 years old but is on track to compete at Tokyo 2020, where skateboarding will make its first ever appearance at an Olympic Games.

Brown is ranked third in the world and picked up bronze in the STU Open Park Skateboarding final, which was won by Misugu Okamoto with fellow Japanese skater Sakura Yosozumi coming in second.

The same pair had taken gold and silver in the same order at the World Skateboarding Championship in Sao Paolo back in September, where Brown was third again, but her trips to Brazil have taken on a greater significance.

Ahead of Sunday's final, the Nike-sponsored athlete revealed on Instagram that she would be donating any earnings from the competition in Rio to a local charity, a figure that turned out to be $6,000 (£4,630).

"[Getting into the finals] is really incredible but for me this trip to Rio has become a bigger goal," Brown wrote.

"That goal is to help the kids in the Favela Mare.

"That’s why I’m going to dedicate this contest and donate ALL my prize money from the finals to [Make Life Skate Life].

These children are just like me but have nothing and need our help."

Brown is set to be the youngest ever Team GB OlympianGetty Images

Make Life Skate Life is a charity that looks to build skatepark projects in some of the world's poorest areas, having already done so in places like India, Bolivia, Jordan, Ethiopia, Morocco, Iraq and other places in Brazil.

The foundation built a skatepark in Favela Mare last year, to which Brown also donated a large amount of used and new equipment ahead of their first ever summer camp in July 2020.

Brown will likely not be able to attend, with some other business, the small matter of an Olympics, to attend to in Tokyo.