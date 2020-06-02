11 year old Sky Brown competes in the finals of the World Park Skateboarding Championship in Sao Paulo on September 14, 2019. - Brown is hoping to compete as part of the British Olympic team in Skateboarding in Tokyo 2020. The championships in Brazil will

Eleven-year-old British skateboarder Sky Brown is "lucky to be alive" after a huge fall during training last week.

Brown, who was hoping to become Britain's youngest summer Olympian before the Tokyo Games were postponed, cracked her skull and broke her left wrist and hand after falling from a ramp while training in California.

Her father, Stewart Brown, said: "Sky landed head-first off a ramp on her hand.

"When she first came to hospital, everyone was fearful for her life."

Sky Brown after winning bronze at the World Skateboarding Championship Image credit: Getty Images

Brown went on to add that his daughter had been "super positive" about the ordeal.

"Sky had the gnarliest fall she's ever had and is lucky to be alive," he said.

"Sky remains positive and strong, the whole medical team is shocked to see her positivity."

The skating sensation has been told that she should make a full recovery, despite being unresponsive when she was airlifted to hospital in a helicopter.

Sky, who posted a video on Instagram from her hospital bed, said she was "going to push even harder" when she returns to skateboarding, which will make its Olympic debut in the postponed Tokyo Games.

"I'm going to push boundaries for girls with my skating and surfing," she added. "I'm going for gold in 2021 and nothing will stop me."

Brown, who was born in Japan, represents Great Britain due to her British father. She splits her time between Japan (the country of her mother's birth, also) and the United States.

She's the youngest professional skateboarder in the world and won a bronze medal at the World Championships in Sao Paulo last year.

