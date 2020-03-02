The American told The Associated Press that he will not attempt to qualify for the sport's Olympic debut in Tokyo this summer.

The three-time snowboarding champion has instead decided to focus more on his winter exploits rather than switching focus to skateboarding.

"The decision became less about going for skate and more about, am I willing to walk away from snow?" White told AP at the US Open.

" It just was going in that direction, and I didn't feel comfortable with it and I can't wholeheartedly choose this path with what I've got going on snow. "

White had been set to join a rare group of athletes who have competed in both a winter and summer Games but that dream has, for now, been quashed.

Will he now look to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing?

"It doesn't mean I'm committed to going to China, but it doesn't feel too far-fetched for me," said White.

"I still feel great and that's where it got left for me. I'm dipping back into snow, and doing what feels right."

Our View

White headed to Brazil in 2019 to compete at the Skateboarding World Championships where he finished 13th, but he has clearly decided that the switch would demand too much of his attention and time ahead of Tokyo. It is a great shame for the Games to lose a star of the American's calibre, particularly for an event which is making its summer Games debut.

The 33-year-old, who for years was every bit as successful a skateboarder as a snowboarder, will now likely focus on preparing for the winter Games in Beijing to attempt to win a fourth gold medal. It is, perhaps, no surprise that he does not wish to compete against full-time skateboarders for an Olympic spot given his winter commitments but it is, nonetheless, a disappointment ahead of Tokyo.