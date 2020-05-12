An 11-year-old Brazilian has become the first skateboarder to land a 1080 on a vert ramp, beating the feat of 900 completed by legendary skater Tony Hawk 21 years ago.

Gui Khury posted an Instagram video of the accomplishment on Friday, though Hawk himself was quick to remind the young protégé that "vert isn't in the Olympics".

Skateboarding is set to debut at the Games at the re-arranged Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021 with two disciplines; park and street.

The event will not include vert however, the art of riding on ramps and other inclines, which was made particularly well-known around the world by Hawk's own performances at the X Games in the late 1990s.

Shaun White, who won a third Olympic title in snowboarding in PyeongChang, is another skater that has excelled in vert, himself winning a pair of X Games titles, and recently began a bid to qualify for Tokyo in skateboarding while lamenting that he couldn’t do it in vert.

Instead he has tried his hand at park skating, finishing 13th at the 2019 World Championships, his first professional skateboarding championship in several years, though it wasn't sufficient to put him in qualifying contention for Tokyo. White announced in late February that he had ended his Olympic bid.

Other skateboarders have landed a 1080 on a larger, mega ramp, including US Olympic park hopeful Tom Schaar.

