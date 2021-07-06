British skateboarder Sky Brown, aged 12, is the face of an exclusive documentary following the Olympian's rise to become Britain's youngest ever athlete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as the Road to Tokyo draws ever closer.

Brown is one of two GB athletes - alongside 14-year-old Bombette Martin - to compete at the inaugural Olympic skateboarding event in Japan with the Games set to get underway on July 23.

Brown will break the record held for 93 years when she becomes the youngest Team GB summer Olympian aged 13 years and 11 days, beating swimmer Margery Hinton who was 13 years and 44 days when she competed at the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics.

Tokyo 2020 Sky Brown set to become youngest ever Team GB Olympian 01/07/2021 AT 12:42

'Reaching the Sky' - a discovery+ Original documentary - charts the 12-year-old’s journey from baby boarder to Olympic gold medal hopeful.

Here is how to watch the documentary across Europe:

Country Platform Date Norway Discovery+ 6th July Denmark Discovery+ 6th July Finland Discovery+ 6th July Sweden Discovery+ 6th July Netherlands Discovery 6th July United Kingdom Discovery 6th July Spain Eurosport App 6th July France Eurosport App 6th July Romania Eurosport App 6th July Hungary Eurosport App 6th July Germany JOYN 6th July Italy Discovery+ 9th July Poland Eurosport WPlayer 7th July Rest of the World Discovery+ in the rest of the world Coming soon

The film includes never-before-seen footage of family time, skateboarding training and surfing practice sessions, giving viewers a unique insight into the life and personality of this talented young athlete, whose skill, resilience and ambition belie her years.

It also documents Brown's battle back to fitness after sustaining life-threatening injuries in a training accident in May 2020. Discovered by the American audience in a famous television dance show, she is also a star of social media, a media personality, and a role model.

Tokyo 2020 'It all starts with a push' - Tony Hawk in 'Stronger together' campaign 30/06/2021 AT 09:53