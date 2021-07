Skateboarding

Reaching the Sky Episode 5: Dreams - 'I want to get gold'

Sky Brown, who heads to Tokyo 2020 as a serious medal contender aged just 13, spends time with a former kid sensation Nyjah Huston on Episode 5 of Reaching the Sky. In this exclusive documentary, Discovery+ charts her journey from baby boarder to Olympic gold medal hopeful. Watch the full documentary now on Discovery+

00:08:16, 9 minutes ago