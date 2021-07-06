Skateboarding

'Reaching the Sky' - Team GB skateboarding prodigy Sky Brown, 12, stars in exclusive discovery+ documentary

'Reaching the Sky' complements Discovery’s existing Road to Tokyo content that includes the brilliant Head to Head series comparing and contrasting some of the stars of yesteryear and the Essential Stories presented by Bridgestone format which tells some of the most thrilling stories in Olympic history. A series of five episodes will also be available to watch on Eurosport.com from Monday July 19.

00:01:25, 2 hours ago