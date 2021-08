Skateboarding

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - ‘Everyone’s on their feet for Sky Brown’ – 13-year-old star saves her best for last

Sky Brown is Team GB's youngest ever summer Olympian, and the 13-year-old is now a bronze medallist after finishing third in the park skateboarding final. Brown beat world champion Misugu Okamoto, while it was Sakura Yosozumi who took gold and Kokona Hiraki the silver.

