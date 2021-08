Skateboarding

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - ‘It is just insane!’ – Sky Brown after Olympic debut

Team GB's youngest ever summer Olympian outlined why she has a chance of winning a medal at Tokyo 2020 when finishing second in the rankings during qualification. Sky Brown, 13, will go for gold in the women's park skateboarding final from 4.30am BST.

00:00:57, 21 minutes ago