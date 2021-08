Skateboarding

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - ‘It wasn’t pressure’ – Team GB's Sky Brown on her final skateboarding run for bronze

Team GB's Sky Brown says that she did not really feel the pressure in her last run of the park skateboarding final at the Ariake Urban Sports Park. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:13, an hour ago