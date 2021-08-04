Great Britain’s youngest ever Olympic medalist Sky Brown believes her bronze medal victory was a testament to not giving up.

The 13-year-old was fourth going into her final run in the skateboarding park competition and needed a huge performance to move into a medal position.

“To my supporters and my family who are watching, I really wanted to make them proud,” she said.

“I hope we showed how beautiful skateboarding is, how fun and creative you can be with it. There’s no rules out there. You can just go out, try some stuff and skate.”

Asked if she felt any pressure going into the deciding round, Brown said she was only thinking of serving as an inspiration to the world.

“It wasn’t pressure, it was more ‘I want to get this’, you know?” Brown replied.

“I wanted to get it to show the world if you don’t give up, you got it.”

The park skateboarding event was awash with youngsters and Brown wasn’t event the youngest athlete on the podium.

Japan’s 12-year-old Kokona Hirak won silver while her fellow countrywoman Sakura Yosozumi took gold.

Yosozumi is just 19 with skateboarding quickly establishing itself as one the Olympic’s fan favourites in its debut Games.

Brown was GB’s youngest ever Olympian before claiming the bronze but her Olympic dream was in doubt last year when she suffered a horrific fall.

The Japan-born Brit was left in intensive care with a fractured skull, but Brown insisted the fall never dampened her enthusiasm for skateboarding.

“It was a little bit of a rollercoaster, but honestly it made me stronger, it made me want to go harder and it pushed me,” Brown said.

