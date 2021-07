Skateboarding

Tokyo 2020 - ‘Wow!’ – 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya secures gold with incredible move

13-year-old Momiji Nishiya took a sensational gold medal for Tokyo 2020 hosts Japan in the first ever women's skateboarding event at an Olympic Games.

00:00:52, an hour ago