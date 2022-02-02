Ghanaian skeleton racer Akwasi Frimpong says the Winter Olympics does not “encourage diversity” after he missed out on a place in Beijing.

The 35-year-old finished 30th on his Olympic debut in Pyeongchang after qualifying through the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation’s (IBSF) continental quota system.

However, that qualification method has since been scrapped, leading to Frimpong and his team pleading with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to consider a rule change to allow him to compete in China.

He had been on course to secure his place using a regular route, but he was forced out of competition at a crucial time due to a Covid-19 contraction, ending his hopes of improving upon his performance from South Korea.

Under previous rules, Frimpong would have been able to retain a chance of representing his country at the Winter Games, as every continent received those precious quota places.

The decision has angered Frimpong.

Speaking to BBC Sport Africa, he said, “People will never understand the uphill battle we as African athletes in winter sports face, just to participate.”

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games quotas don't encourage diversity in winter sport

"The people making the rules must make the changes now or it will be too late. Africa is watching and the world is taking notice", he said.

Frimpong’s website says, “The road to winning Africa’s first winter Olympic Games medal is long and hard”.

That road has been made longer and harder, with the adjustment to quota place distribution in his sport adding more twists and turns to the journey.

“The quotas set in place put smaller nations at a huge disadvantage, especially Africa sliders working hard to represent a continent of more than 1.2 billion people”, Frimpong went on to say.

"There is no level playing field when everyone else has almost a 100-year head start on their development."

The Ghanaian says he feels "powerless and helpless" towards the situation, saying it is not just about his personal dreams, but looking at a much bigger picture, he claims "Africa does not have a seat at the table".

"Each continent should be able to send their very best in each event as long as the athlete is qualified to safely compete in his or her respective sport," he added.

Addressing the issue, and Frimpong’s concerns, the IOC has explained how it is unable to change the rules at late notice as qualification standards have been set since 2019.

"The IOC fully supports diversity and inclusion in the Olympic Games, as well as clear and fair qualification systems that apply equally to all athletes wishing to qualify," a statement said.

But the governing body acknowledged that diversity "is not necessarily reflected at each discipline level in every sport" and has encouraged the IBSF to address the issue in the future.

