Brogan Crowley on wanting to inspire more people from diverse backgrounds and her Olympic experience

Team GB skeleton athlete Brogan Crowley reflected on her Olympic Games experience in Beijing, her hopes for the future in the sport, joining the ranks of fellow GB Olympians such as hero Jessica Ennis-Hill, and how she hopes to inspire more girls from mixed-race and other diverse backgrounds into winter sports such as skeleton in the future.

00:04:44, an hour ago