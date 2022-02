Skeleton

Marcus Wyatt rules out skeleton retirement and reflects on Olympic experience

We caught up with Marcus Wyatt in Beijing following Team GB's skeleton team's tough set of results at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Wyatt, 30, refused to hang up his sled and insisted on finishing his career on a high, possibly even with another Olympic​appearance at the 2026 Games.

00:02:45, 5 hours ago