Skeleton

Matt Weston hails 'start' of skeleton journey with his team-mates ahead of possible 2026 Games push

Matt Weston reflected on his wider Olympic Games experience, his joy working with Olympic teammates day in and day out, plus his hopes for the future and a full push for the 2026 Games in four years' time. Weston insists this is the 'start' of a journey for the skeleton team as opposed to the end, following some disappointing runs for the team in Beijing.

00:02:37, an hour ago