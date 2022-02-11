Team GB's Marcus Wyatt was at a loss to explain his 16th-place finish in the skeleton at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

With teammate Matt Weston finishing in 15th, it was a surprisingly poor showing and with the women - Laura Deas and Brogan Crowley - also struggling in their event, the probability is that Team GB will return home without a medal in the skeleton - the first time that has ever happened since the sport's reintroduction as an Olympic event in 2002.

30-year-old Wyatt - a debut Olympian - found it hard to see past his overriding disappointment in the aftermath.

“It was difficult out there, I’m really happy with how I came out today," he told Eurosport.

"I thought I put down my two best runs. Two runs I wanted to come out and really do, I’m proud of how I slid today.

“But the result doesn’t sit right with me. I don’t really know where it’s gone. I don’t really know what to say at the moment.

“I’ve not had my best season. This has been a really tough year for me. At times I wasn’t sure if I’d be here.

"To get here was one thing but I knew I really wanted and believed I could be challenging for a medal.

"So to be where I am is disappointing and I honestly don’t know what it is.

“We’ll go away and learn some lessons. Hopefully in four years time we’ll come back stronger but this isn’t how I wanted to finish this race."

Weston said that a review of the team's performance would encompass looking for answers across the board.

"I think a lot of questions are going to be asked from this event," Weston said.

"Some of them are going to be quite tough.

"There is going to be a combination of things that didn't quite work.

"It's either going to be equipment, it's either going to be processes - there are a lot of different things which we have to go and review.

"There are definitely going to be some lessons learned.

"I'm not happy with my sliding. I definitely think I could've had better runs. My setup wasn't right but that's something to go away and review, and come back stronger.

"It just didn't click for me. I definitely made big mistakes but it was a combination of everything."

Like Wyatt, Deas struggled to understand why her and Crowley had been so far off the pace, with the pair sitting 21st and 22nd at the halfway point of their event.

"I put together two good runs that I think I can be proud of," Deas said.

"I can't tell you now why the speed wasn't there," she said.

