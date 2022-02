Skeleton

Winter Olympics: 'I can't tell you why that is' - Laura Deas 'so proud' despite speed issues in skeleton

Laura Deas gave an emotional interview after failing to make the podium in the women's skeleton but maintained that she was very proud with her performance. However she did add that she couldn't explain why she was lacking speed. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:02:50, 44 minutes ago