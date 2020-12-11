Alexander Tretiakov halted Martins Dukurs' dominant start to the season as a searing performance saw him tie with the Latvian in a Skeleton World Cup thriller in Innsbruck.

Dukurs had won the first two events of the campaign in Sigulda and while he stopped the clock in 1:45.52 in Austria, it was not enough to claim an early season hat-trick over a hungry Tretiakov.

Fellow Russian Nikita Tregubov was third but it was Dukurs and Tretiakov who stole the show, exchanging blow after blow in a pulsating Friday encounter.

Dukurs carried on where he left off in Sigulda as a speedy first run of 52.90 helped him claim an early lead, tied with Great Britain's Matt Weston.

Tretiakov's first run time was 0.14s slower than the overall leader's while Tregubov's time of 52.97 kept him in contention.

It was the second runs that proved decisive on the Austrian slopes, however, as Tretiakov hauled himself back with a brilliant effort of 52.48s to Dukurs' 52.62s.

And that left the pair tied on an overall time of 1:45.52, just 0.02s ahead of an unfortunate Tregubov who clinched the final spot on the podium.

British star Weston finished 0.15s behind in fourth, while German star Alexander Gassner was fifth with a time of 1:45.83.

The next event of the Skeleton World Cup season will take place at the same venue next week, where Dukurs will be looking to rediscover his outright dominance and Tretiakov will hope to further cut the gap.

