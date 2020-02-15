The 35-year-old beat his older brother, Tomass Dukurs, by 0.81 seconds with South Korea's Yun Sungbin coming third in the final World Cup race of the season.

With the event doubling up as the European Championship the Dukurs brother won gold and silver for Latvia while Germany's Felix Keisinger bagged a bronze.

It was Martins Dukurs' first World Cup title since 2017 and his ninth in a glittering career which also includes 11 European Championship golds.

Dukurs finished the overall World Cup standings with 1,665 points after victories in Igls, St Moritz and Sigulda.

Russia's Alexander Tretiakov came second with 1,603 and Yun was third with 1,581.