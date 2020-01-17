Dukurs opens World Cup account to go top of overall standings

The Latvian two-time Olympic silver medallist was the class of the field as he finished fastest on both runs, eventually taking the win by 0.42 seconds.

South Korea's Yun Sungbin took second, while Alexander Tretiakov of Russia finished third, surrendering his overall lead in the process.

Dukurs, the overall World Cup champion for eight consecutive years between 2009/10 and 2016/17, moves back to the top of the standings with 1047, which puts him 29 points clear of Tretiakov.

The action will now move to Koenigssee with two more events to follow in St Moritz and Sigulda.

Sportsbeat 2020