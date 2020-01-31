Dukurs reigns supreme at St. Moritz skeleton World Cup

The table-topping Latvian held off his German challenger by 0.31s on the Swiss ice, clocking impressive runs of 1m7.73s and 1m8.16s to now sit 21 points clear at the summit with one round to go.

The 35-year-old had to do it the hard way, however, coming from behind after Korea's Yun Sungbin – who ended up in fourth – stopped the clock in 1:07.71 to sit top of the standings after the first run.

But Dukurs' searing second attempt saw him leapfrog the 25-year-old and pick up his second World Cup win in three races, following up his triumph in Innsbruck with another important victory.

Keisinger's second place now leaves him fourth in the table, while Aleksandr Tretiakov's disappointing sixth-place finish saw him drop to second just 38 points ahead of Yun.

Germany's Axel Jungk claimed the final spot on the podium in St. Moritz, now sitting fifth in the overall standings on 1305 points.

The men's skeleton World Cup heads to Sigulda, Latvia, next up, with Dukurs knowing that a top two finish on home ice would be enough to clinch a ninth overall World Cup title.

