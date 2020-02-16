European glory for Nikitina as Lolling wins skeleton World Cup title

Nikitina secured gold by 0.34 seconds at Sigulda, Latvia as Switzerland's Marina Gilardoni clinched silver and Janine Flock won bronze.

It was also a fine way for Nikitina to finish the World Cup season and saw the 2019 champion sneak into the top three in the overall standings.

With Lolling finishing down in eighth in Latvia, Tina Hermann who won at Konigssee and St Moritz had a chance to win the World Cup for the first time since 2016.

But a crash on the final run saw the German slip down the order, handing Lolling the overall title as Flock took second spot.

