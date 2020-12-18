Triple European champion Janine Flock continued her dominance of this season's women's Skeleton World Cup with victory in Innsbruck, Austria.

The Austrian claimed her third victory in just four races as she set a new track record of 53.47 seconds on her first run, setting an overall time of 1:47.01 after a second run of 53.54s.

The Netherlands' Kimberley Bos maintained her 100 per cent run of podiums this season with second place following runs of 53.59s and 53.63s which saw her post an overall time of 1:47:22.

Meanwhile, Germany's Jacqueline Lolling was narrowly beaten into third by one hundredth of a second, as the three-time overall World Cup champion clocked a time of 1:47.23 following runs of 53.64s and 53.59s.

Italy's Valentina Margaglio came close to securing her country's first ever World Cup podium in skeleton, having been surprisingly second after the first run before falling away to finish sixth overall.

Madelaine Smith was the best performing British athlete as she came 12th, with Brogan Crowley 14th and Amelia Coltman 17th.

Flock's most recent victory sees her lead at the top of the standings extend to 45 points over Bos on 875 to 830 while Germany's Tina Hermann, who finished fourth on the day, sits third on 760.

Sportsbeat 2020

