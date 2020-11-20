Austria's Janine Flock made the perfect start to the new Skeleton World Cup season as she put in a track record to win the women's event in Sigulda.

The former overall World Cup winner and reigning world bronze medallist, who finished second in the overall standings last year, registered a track record time of 51.49 seconds on her first run as she took victory in Latvia in an overall time of one minute 43.85 seconds.

Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands finished in second with a time of 1:44.68 while home nation star Endija TÄ“rauda rounded out the podium in a time of 1:45.25.

Great Britain's Laura Deas finished a creditable sixth, 1.67s behind the winner, while fellow Brits Ashleigh Pittaway and Amelia Coltman came 12th and 14th respectively.

Defending overall World Cup winner Jacqueline Lolling could only manage eighth behind fellow German and world champion Tina Hermann in seventh.

The race was the first of two consecutive World Cup legs in Latvia, after the World Cup season was adapted to just eight events to reduce travel.

The United States and Canada are not taking part in any of the World Cup legs until 2021 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, while athletes from China and South Korea are also absent.

