Austria's Janine Flock sealed the women's Skeleton World Cup title on home ice, finishing second behind Russia's Elena Nikitina in the season-concluding meeting in Innsbruck.

The 31-year-old had all but sealed her second World Cup crown after picking up a bronze medal in Koenigssee last time out, and a two-run time of 1:48.12 on her home track saw her over the line.

Skeleton Thompson claims first World Cup medal at Innsbruck 3 HOURS AGO

A silver medal for Flock - who also won the 2014/15 women's season title - means she completes the campaign with podium finishes at each of the eight races, with three victories.

A two-run time of 1:47.73 earned Nikitina her third World Cup win of 2020/21, leaving her sixth in the overall ranks with 1,221 points, 474 behind Flock who finished 180 clear of her nearest rival Tina Hermann.

The Netherlands' Kimberley Bos finished the campaign in third place, and celebrated her fifth podium finish of 2020/21 with a bronze medal in the season finale.

Sportsbeat 2021

Skeleton Gassner goes full gas for Konigsee gold 22/01/2021 AT 17:16