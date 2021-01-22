Germany's Alexander Gassner clinched a second successive World Cup gold by four-hundredths of a second on home ice in Konigsee.

The global bronze medallist, who claimed an emotional maiden win at St Moritz last week, edged out Olympic champion Sungbin Yun with a combined 1:39.88.

Yun settled for silver despite setting a track record in the first heat with 49.90, a prestigious mark at the world's first artificial track.

Russia's newly-crowned European champion Alexander Tretiakov converted seventh to third and bronze on the second run.

The race for the World Cup title is up for grabs after Latvian leader Martins Dukurs badly misjudged the Kreisel on his second run and finished 11th.

Dukurs's lead was cut from 149 to 60 with Gassner rising to second on 1369 points.

