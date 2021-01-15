Germany's Alexander Gassner celebrated his first ever Skeleton World Cup victory after producing two runs of the highest order to overcome overall leader Martins Dukurs in St Moritz.

The 31-year-old saw off the Latvian by just 0.01s after two runs in Switzerland - the narrowest margin possible in the skeleton event - as he stood on top of the podium for the first time in his 44th World Cup outing.

Gassner sat second after his first attempt, with Dukurs leading the way by 0.21s after posting a time of 1:08.22, while brother Tomass sat in third.

But the German produced another seamless run on his second time down the course, as he finished with a total time of 2:16.43 from his two rides, while Dukurs Jr failed to capitalise on his advantage and had to settle for silver.

Olympic Champion Yun Sungbin couldn't make the most of his flying start - with the Korean producing the best time out of the blocks in St Moritz at 4.74s - as the 26-year-old finished the day in third 0.47s off the pace.

The results from St Moritz leave Martins Dukurs still leading the way in the 2020/21 season, as the Latvian has 1320 points to his name, while Gassner remains his nearest challenger on 1171.

Fellow German Felix Keisinger rounds off the top three on 1074 points as the season comes into the final stages, with just two events remaining in Konigssee and Innsbruck before the end of the month.

