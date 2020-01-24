German dominance at skeleton World Cup

Hermann came out on top following a competitive contest to claim gold with a time of 1:42.79mins as she just about edged her compatriot to first place.

Loelling was also on good form and her time of 1:42.97 saw her finish 0.18 seconds shy of Hermann on her way to silver.

With the duo refusing to let anyone better them, Russia's Elena Nkitina was left to settle for bronze - 0.41s behind the winner.

Canadian Mirela Rahneva and Janine Flock of Austria completed the top five, while Loelling stays top of the overall standings ahead of Flock and Hermann.

