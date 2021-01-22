Germany's Jacqueline Loelling produced a superb second run to clinch victory in the womenâ€™s skeleton at the World Cup in Koenigssee.

The 25-year-old was sitting in third place after her opening run of 51.23 seconds, with her compatriot Tina Hermann leading with a track record of 50.93 seconds.

But Loelling, who won the inaugural Winter Youth Olympics skeleton race in 2012 and the 2017 World Championships, rose to the top of the podium with a second run of 51.07.

Her nearest rival was Czech racer Anna Fernstaedt, who was fifth after her first run of 51.39 before securing second with 51.38 to finish 0.47 seconds behind Loelling overall.

Third place was shared by Austrian and two-time Winter Olympian Janine Flock and Canada's Jane Channell, who both finished with an overall time of 1:42.93 - 0.63 behind Loelling.

Flock's combined time included runs of 51.25 seconds and 51.68 while Channell was seventh after her first run of 51.69 before jumping up the standings with a second effort of 51.24.

Despite her record-breaking first run, Hermann was only able to finish tenth after posting a second effort of 52.69 for an overall total of 1:43.62 - trailing top spot by 1.32 seconds.

Russian Elena Nikitina and Canada's Elisabeth Maier just missed out on the podium, finishing fifth and sixth respectively with overall times of 1:43.21 and 1:43.52.

